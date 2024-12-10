Celebrate the Season with Music, Dance, and Giving at CSM this December

A Voice that We Have Ignored: Works by Miyuki Akai Cook. Through Dec. 13. Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery, La Plata Campus at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata. Textile artist Miyuki Akai Cook uses weaving, knitting, and crochet to explore themes of generational well-being and environmental awareness. A unique, illustrative pedagogy pairs earlier work alongside new imagery. The combinations are abstractly narrated by monster-like creatures called Yokai that both amaze and delight. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2024/10/art-works-oct28-thur-dec13.html.

Student Honors Recital. Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m. Hank Willoughby Foundation Center for the Arts (FA Building), Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater, at the La Plata Campus. CSM’s Student Honors Recitals occur at the end of the fall and spring semesters and feature students nominated by their private lesson instructors to perform. The recitals feature a variety of instrumental and vocal performers in styles ranging from traditional classical music to popular music. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2024/12/student-honors-recital-dec-11.html.



Dec.12, 1 – 2:30 p.m. Learning Resource Center (LR Building), Room 102, La Plata Campus. Do you keep your cool in tense situations? Do you have a natural ability to make people feel safe and like everything will be okay? Join the English, Communications, and Language Department as we discuss careers that revolve around different crisis issues that are related to communication. Panelists include Kelly Williams, assistant chief of communications for the Charles County Department of Emergency Services; Asia Reese, community outreach specialist for the Center for Abused Persons; Kellie Jamison, MSW, LCW-C, student counselor at the College of Southern Maryland; and Melissa Langham, child protective services assessments/investigator for the Charles County Department of Social Services. Free. Registration preferred. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2024/12/throw-me-a-lifeline.html

Benny C. Morgan Concert Series: Anthony Bock, Piano. Dec. 14, 2 p.m. Leonardtown Campus, Building A, Room 206. Anthony Bock is an accomplished chamber musician, vocal coach, and collaborative pianist who has competed and performed throughout the United States. Bock has performed in orchestras and choirs throughout the nation, most recently as the 2022 Piano Fellow of Eastern Music Festival. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2024/12/benny-morgan-series-dec-14.html.

Southern Maryland Concert Band: Holidays Around the World. Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m. Hank Willoughby Foundation Center for the Arts (FA Building), Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater, La Plata Campus. The Southern Maryland Concert Band (SMCB), directed by David Monk, is a community-based concert band comprised of amateur and professional community members and CSM music students. Their annual fall CSM concert will feature holiday songs from around the world. Tickets can be purchased directly from CSM for $5 at the following link https://www.csmd.edu/student-services/arts/tickets/index.html.

MD Department of Labor Info-session for Military-Connected Students. Dec. 18, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Learning Resource Center (LR Building), Room 103, La Plata Campus. This session will help with information regarding American Legion, employment opportunities, how to file VA claims, and any other VA resources. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2024/12/md-dept-of-labor-infosession.html.

Winter Break. Dec. 20 – Jan. 2. Campuses close at 3 p.m. Dec. 20 for Winter Break and will reopen Jan. 2, 2025. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2024/12/winter-break-begins.html.