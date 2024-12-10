Retired Anne Arundel County Man Wins $50,000 on Scratch-off Sold in Calvert County

Retiree wins top prize playing $50,000 Cash game

It was like every other day, just his typical morning, an Anne Arundel County man told Lottery officials earlier this week. He went to the store, bought his daily game tickets and one scratch-off and returned home, just as he always does. The $50,000 top prize that entered the story a few minutes later is what made the day anything but ordinary.

“I’ve been playing $50,000 Cash for a few weeks now,” the retired mechanical engineer explained. He selects a particular scratch-off, plays it for a while to see if he has any luck, and then moves on to the next instant ticket. “I’ve been doing pretty well with it, but I was not ready for this.”



Scratching his $50,000 Cash game soon after returning home, the anonymous player was shocked to see the match that delivered his top-prize win. “I’ve played this game every day for weeks, so I know exactly how it works. But still, I was sure that I must be reading it wrong.”

Quickly calling a family member who lives nearby, he said, without thinking, “I have something I need to tell you….,” which could be a scary thing to hear from a loved one. “I realized how that sounded so I told them the good news fast to calm their worries.”

A resident of a small town south of Shady Side, the loyal player said he will put his $50,000 Cash winnings in the bank. “Retirement costs money, you know.”

The $20 scratch-off debuted in December 2022 with 160 top prizes. This win was the 92nd, leaving 68 more $50,000 prizes in circulation. With all of those top prizes still available, as well as 78 $5,000 second-tier prizes, our winner suggested that he may not be ready to move on from $50,000 Cash just yet.

If he does decide to stick with his lucky ticket, our winner may also stick with his lucky Lottery store, Twin Beach Convenient Mart. The owners of the Calvert County business located at 8426 Bayside Road in Chesapeake Beach are also winners. They received a $500 Lottery bonus for selling the top-prize winning instant ticket.