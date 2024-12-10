La Plata High School Takes 1st in ‘It’s Academic’ Contest, with McDonough in 2nd and St. Charles in 3rd!

For the second year in a row, the “It’s Academic” team of La Plata High School team clenched first place in the county’s annual competition. Held Dec. 3 at St. Charles High School, the “It’s Academic” event challenges high school students to correctly answer questions on various subjects in a quiz show format.

The Warriors team, captained by Isaiah DeLeonard joined by teammates Anne Vazhappilly and Sarah Dang, all seniors, took first place in the county’s “It’s Academic” scored 300 points. The team advances to compete against two metropolitan-area high school teams on Dec. 15. The contest is set to air April 5 on WETA.

Taking second-place, Maurice J. McDonough High School earned a chance to compete in a competition in early Fall 2025. The team members who competed in the recent contest, clocking 280 points, included Julie Perriello, a senior and team captain, and Cori Avent and William Benjamin, both juniors.

The St. Charles High School team of seniors DaVein Britt, who is the captain, Tobi Ojo and Tyke Hunter, earned 250 points to place third in the county competition.

The Greater Waldorf Jaycees donates scholarships to “It’s Academic” teams. The first-place team gets $500 with the remaining teams each receiving $250.

The teams – Each CCPS high school has an “It’s Academic” team coached by a staff member.



The La Plata High School team is captained by senior Isaiah DeLeonard with seniors Sarah Dang and Anne Vazhappilly also competing. Additional team members include Christopher Burtch, a junior who serves as the team’s alternate, seniors Addison Sheridan, Lauren-Grace Compton and Kya Schoen, and sophomore Sofia Myers. The coach is Matthew Panzarella, a social studies teacher.

Henry E. Lackey High School

The Henry E. Lackey High School team is made up of juniors Wilmer “Josue” Sierra-Castellon, the team captain, Nathan Schuessler and Donovan Smith. Additional team members include seniors Michael Brown, who is the team alternate, and Aiden Graves, along with juniors Madison McCormick, Jonathan Lancaster and Joseph Lancaster. The coach is James Hojnowski, a social studies teacher.

Maurice J. McDonough High School

McDonough’s team members are senior Julie Perriello, who is the team captain, and juniors Cori Avent and William Benjamin. Also on the team are junior Cynclair Wilson, who is the team alternate, seniors Joseph-Benjamin Afful and Sarah Clark, and Madison Scott, a junior. The coaches for the team are Joanna Hobbs, school librarian, and Mary Dempsey, science teacher.

North Point High School

North Point High School’s team is captained by Erin Cooley, a senior with Alicia Warren, a senior, and junior Zahria Standley. Additional members include the team alternate Mabel Brantuo, a junior, along with juniors Renata Ashton, Mary Elaine Balancio, Isabelle Locco and Michaela Stewart, sophomores Krisha Patel, Zahara Speed and Sophie Tesfazion, and Adrian Uzoukwu, a freshman. The coaches for the team are Moriah Rochlinski-Evans, Spanish teacher, and A’leese Dickerson, English teacher.

St. Charles High School

The St. Charles High School team includes seniors DaVein Britt, who is the captain, Tobi Ojo and Tyke Hunter. Rounding out the team is Simon Fadare, a sophomore, who serves as an alternate. St. Charles social studies teachers, Michael Colatruglio and Matthew Howard, are the team coaches.

Thomas Stone High School

Thomas Stone High School’s team is made up of seniors Jordan Loeffler, who is the captain, Charles Gaskins and Noah Steinmetz. Also on the team are seniors Maida Nazir, who is the alternate, Julissa Galdamez, Summer Johnson and Camille Saguban, and Maria Nazir, a sophomore. The team’s coaches are social studies teachers, Melissa Hatch and Renee Hopper.

Westlake High School

The Westlake High School team includes seniors Ethan Sugatan, the team captain, and Elijan Tablizo and Shommok Talukder. Seniors Oluwaleke Ogunbor, who is the team alternate, Sarah Shrestha, Madison Senior, Noah Whittaker, Eberechukwu Elebeke and Nadiya Bennett complete the team. Natalie Finch-Howard, social studies teacher, coaches the team.

Ann Taylor, a retired content specialist for gifted services with Charles County Public Schools (CCPS), served as the master of ceremonies. Judges included CCPS content specialists in English, science, math and social studies, respectively — Latisha Burks, Ian Buter, Laura Buzzell and Jack Tuttle.

To view this year’s competition, visit the CCPS TV YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T9yPJ5AR35w.

