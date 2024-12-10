One Transported to Trauma Center After Serious Crash in Valley Lee

On Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at approximately 8:00 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of 19474 Piney Point Road in Valley Lee, for the serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a T-bone style collision with the operator of the St. Mary’s Public Schools van severely trapped and pinned within the vehicle.

Firefighters from Bay District and Second District Volunteer Fire Departments extricated the trapped operator in 33 minutes.

The adult male operator was transported to an area trauma center with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening. One patient from the pickup truck was transported to an area hospital.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and is investigating. Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack and Aviation Command responded to the scene and assisted.

Piney Point Road at Blake Creek Road will have delays for the next 1 hour as of 9:30 a.m. Use caution in the area and expect traffic congestion.

