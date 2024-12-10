Maryland’s 2024 Deer Firearm Season Opener Nearly Identical to 2023

Maryland hunters reported harvesting 10,889 deer on the opening weekend of the 2024 firearm season from Nov. 30 – Dec. 1, according to data collected by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The overall deer harvest was nearly identical to last year’s official opening weekend harvest of 10,905 deer.

The harvest total included 4,947 antlered and 5,605 antlerless white-tailed deer, and 181 antlered and 156 antlerless sika deer. The two-week deer firearm season runs through Dec. 14.

“Despite below normal temperatures and high winds, Maryland’s hunters had a successful firearms opening weekend and contributed to the management of deer across the state,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer said. “Year after year, we are encouraged to see our most popular hunting season continue to be a success and new hunters taking advantage of the season.”

Hunters harvested 2,803 deer on the Sunday of the opening weekend. The Sunday harvest represented just over 25% of the total for the two days, despite not being open in all counties.

Hunters in Region A, which includes Allegany, Garrett, and western Washington counties, harvested 1,080 antlered deer, an 18% decrease from last year. Hunters in Region B, comprising the rest of the state, harvested 4,048 antlered and 5,761 antlerless deer.

The antlered harvest was down 10% while the antlerless harvest increased 13% from last year in the region.

Junior hunters harvested 2,490 deer during the Junior Deer Hunt Days Nov. 16-17. The harvest was almost 12% higher than the official harvest of 2,226 last year. Juniors registered 1,673 antlered and 817 antlerless deer.

Unofficial results by county are as follows:



Junior Hunt

Nov. 16-17, 2024 Saturday

Nov. 30, 2024 Sunday

Dec. 1, 2024 County Antlered Antlerless Junior

Total Antlered Antlerless Saturday Total Antlered Antlerless Sunday Total Opening Weekend Total Allegany 146 44 190 258 0 258 99 0 99 357 Anne Arundel 9 13 22 67 95 162 22 23 45 207 Baltimore 43 13 56 161 222 383 * * * 383 Calvert 12 14 26 41 88 129 11 31 42 171 Caroline 51 56 107 111 287 398 29 109 138 536 Carroll 129 56 185 320 428 748 122 167 289 1,037 Cecil 51 27 78 120 208 328 50 82 132 460 Charles 46 30 76 132 169 301 25 52 77 378 Dorchester whitetail 33 18 51 94 141 235 40 64 104 339 sika 19 26 45 109 81 190 48 49 97 287 Frederick 197 94 291 441 352 793 126 159 285 1,078 Garrett 290 69 359 420 0 420 147 0 147 567 Harford 23 20 43 146 230 376 36 69 105 481 Howard 13 8 21 68 115 183 * * * 183 Kent 49 29 78 156 297 453 61 94 155 608 Montgomery 55 31 86 125 116 241 39 59 98 339 Prince George’s 9 8 17 68 80 148 * * * 148 Queen Anne’s 49 34 83 162 271 433 53 119 172 605 Somerset whitetail 49 47 96 97 142 239 33 71 104 343 sika 1 0 1 1 2 3 0 0 0 3 St. Mary’s 47 24 71 70 122 192 24 54 78 270 Talbot 25 15 40 93 226 319 34 89 123 442 Washington 165 47 212 353 153 506 118 53 171 677 Wicomico whitetail 73 39 112 96 155 251 48 92 140 391 sika 2 4 6 14 13 27 6 6 12 39 Worcester whitetail 87 51 138 151 212 363 80 109 189 552 sika 0 0 0 3 4 7 0 1 1 8 Total 1,673 817 2,490 3,877 4,209 8,086 1,251 1,552 2,803 10,889 *Sunday hunting not permitted.