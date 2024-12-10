Police Investigating 7 Burglaries Make Arrest After High Speed Chase, Recover Gun and Stolen Vehicle





On Monday, December 9, 2024, at approximately 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a commercial burglary at Kings Cleaners at 8101 Jumpers Hole Road, Pasadena.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that the neighboring business had also been burglarized.

Kings Cleaners 8101 Jumpers Hole Rd. 24-744353 Beauty Nails 8103 Jumpers Hole Rd. 24-744355 Pizza Hut 8149C Ritchie Hwy. 24-744351 Turners Liquors 8052 Ritchie Hwy. 24-744354 Pasadena Wine and Spirits 354 Mountain Rd. 24-744359 Subway 801 Landmark Dr. 24-744360 EZ Quick Food Market 231 Mountain Rd. 24-744366





An officer was able to view surveillance footage from the Pasadena Crossroads Shopping Center and broadcast a lookout for a possible suspect vehicle, a black Dodge Charger with black wheels.

Another officer, while responding to an alarm in the 800 block of Landmark Drive in Glen Burnie, observed a black Dodge Charger on Quarterfield Road near Parke West Drive.

An attempt to stop the vehicle was made, but the driver fled the scene. The officer initiated a pursuit of the vehicle, which continued onto I-97 to MD 100 onto Route 295 and into Prince George’s County. The suspect vehicle became disabled in the area of Powder Mill Road, where three suspects exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

After a brief foot chase, officers successfully apprehended one of the suspects. Officers were unable to locate the other suspects. Officers discovered that the vehicle, a black Dodge Charger, had been reported stolen.

Additionally, officers determined that the registration plate displayed on the vehicle belonged to a different vehicle and had also been reported stolen.

Several pieces of evidence, including a .45 caliber Glock model 21 handgun, were recovered from the scene where the vehicle came to a stop.

Officers determined the suspect, Walton, is prohibited from possessing firearms. Eastern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6145 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Kendall Demarius Walton, 26-year-old male of Washington, DC was arrested. One 20-25 year-old male wearing dark clothing fled on foot.

