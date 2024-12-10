Royal Farms in Charlotte Hall Officially Opening on January 9, 2025

Royal Farms Will Host a Special, Ticketed “Get Ready to ROFO” Soft Opening Event on January 6th and 7th

Royal Farms, the nationally acclaimed convenience store and gas station chain known for its World-Famous chicken, freshly brewed coffee, and top-tier fuel services, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Charlotte Hall, Maryland.

The store, located at 30315 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622, will officially open its doors on January 9, 2025, bringing the ultimate combination of convenience, fresh food, and exceptional service to the Charlotte Hall community.

To commemorate this exciting milestone, Royal Farms will host a special, ticketed “Get Ready to ROFO” soft opening event on January 6th and 7th.

During the event, customers are invited to tour the new store and enjoy a complimentary meal from the soft opening menu.

Free tickets are available through Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/royal-farms-charlotte-hall-md-soft-opening-tickets-1109410329159?aff=PressRelease

“We are excited to expand into Charlotte Hall and bring Royal Farms’ signature quality and convenience to even more communities,” said Octavia Jackson, District Leader at Royal Farms. “This new location embodies our commitment to serving fresh, high-quality food and offering first-class amenities, all while being a friendly, convenient destination for the neighborhood.”

The new Charlotte Hall location features:

15 Fuel Dispensers with a variety of fuel offerings including E-15, E85, high flow diesel, and DEF

24/7 Service: Open year-round to meet all convenience and fuel needs.

Fresh, Made-to-Order Food: From Royal Farms’ World-Famous chicken and sandwiches to a variety of breakfast options, there’s something for everyone.

To make the most of every visit, we invite the Charlotte Hall community to join the ROFO Rewards loyalty program, where you can save money throughout the year, earn fuel discounts with RoFo Pay, receive rewards for everyday purchases, and redeem other surprise freebie offers!

By registering a RoFo Rewards card or downloading our app you gain access to special member offers and can earn rewards points on purchases.

Every time you visit Royal Farms and make a purchase, you will receive 2 points for every dollar you spend with RoFo Rewards, and 1 point for every gallon of gas you purchase when you upgrade to RoFo Pay (excl. New Jersey Stores). You can keep track of points and offers at www.roforewards.com or by downloading the RoFo Rewards app on your phone.

About Royal Farms; Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with over 300 locations. Royal Farms opened its first store in Baltimore, MD in 1959.

Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina. Royal Farms has been satisfying customers’ hunger for Real Fresh food served Real Fast.

The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly hand-breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil to golden brown perfection. Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked right in store. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year.

For more information about Royal Farms, visit: www.royalfarms.com.