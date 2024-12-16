New or Upcoming Businesses and Restaurants to St. Mary’s County!

Tia’s Cantina – Is the counties new Mexican-inspired dining destination, it is set to bring authentic cuisine and vibrant hospitality! Tia’s Cantina aims to deliver an experience rooted in traditional Mexican warmth, offering a diverse menu, signature dishes, freshly made margaritas, hand-crafted cocktails, and an extensive tequila selection. Grand opening is set for today!!! Monday, December 16, 2024, Located in the Wildewood Shopping Center – 23415 Three Notch Road, California – Suite 2060

Swords and Spoons – The grand opening held this past month featured a new fantasy-themed restaurant and hobby store. With a wide variety of products including tabletop RPGs, boardgames, trading cards, dice, miniatures and more, what an incredible addition this is to our community!! It’s the season to enjoy delicious food, bring the family, and partake in some wholesome fun with fantasy and games! Located at 22598 MacArthur Boulevard in California, MD 20619 (not the same ownership as the previous store, Bard’s Bistro.)

Domoishi – a fast-growing Asian fusion restaurant chain, opened its doors in Lexington Park, offering a diverse menu inspired by East Asian cuisines. It gives us great joy to offer you freshly prepared Asian Fusion cuisine and beverages, swiftly and carefully crafted with fresh quality ingredients. Further, a lot of ingredients are sourced from their Asian region of origin. With our offerings of Poke Bowls, Ramen, Rice Bowls, Korean Style Wings, and the ever-popular Boba “Bubble” Teas, you and your taste buds are treated to an exceptionally satisfying experience every time you eat-in, carry out, or get the “Very Tasty” Domoishi delivered. And did we mention healthy? Located next to Rita’s and Little Ceasars Pizza at 22650 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. Domoishi is a Japanese phrase that means “very delicious”:

Domo “very” and Oishi “delicious

Royal Farms Charlotte Hall Location – Officially opening its doors on January 9, 2025, located at 30315 Three Notch Rd., Charlotte Hall, MD 20622, this state-of-the-art store will offer residents the perfect blend of convenience, fresh food, and exceptional service, right in their neighborhood. This location features 15 Fuel Dispensers with a variety of fuel offerings including E-15, E85, high flow diesel, and DEF. Has 24/7 Service that is open year-round to meet all convenience and fuel needs. Fresh, Made-to-Order Food: From Royal Farms’ World-Famous chicken and sandwiches to a variety of breakfast options, there’s something for everyone. Charlotte Hall and Lexington Park locations are coming soon – Apply for positions by clicking here.

Chipotle Charlotte Hall Location – Open now! Located at 30030 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall, MD. At Chipotle, we’ve created something special; a better place to eat and work. Here, you’ll be part of a team that is working to cultivate nourished community where wholesome food is enjoyed every day. To achieve this mission, we provide exceptional training and a clear career path – over 80% of our managers are promoted from Crew. But that’s not all – we also offer all our employees a full range of benefits, including medical, dental, and health insurance and up to $5,250 a year in tuition assistance, If this sounds like something you would like to be a part of, apply today by clicking here.

Chick-Fil-A Charlotte Hall Location – Coming soon! Located at 29920 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Construction slated to be completed early January 2025! We’re excited to be coming to the Charlotte Hall community and share Chicken Sandwiches, Waffle Potato Fries, and more with you!

Additional information for new small businesses within Southern Maryland coming soon! If you’re not featured in this article, please reach out to us at [email protected]

