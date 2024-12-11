Police Investigating Serious Crash Involving MDOT SHA Truck in La Plata

On Tuesday, December 11, 2024, at approximately 3:29 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of La Plata Road and Bath Drive in La Plata, for a motor vehicle collision reported serious with entrapment and ejection.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two vehicle collision and advised no patients were trapped with three patients to be evaluated.

Police are investigating the motor vehicle collision, with witnesses reporting the sedan struck the MDOT SHA pickup truck from behind.

While operating on the scene of this collision, our volunteer firefighters also responded to a reported structure fire, and a residential gas leak. All within 25 minutes of each other.

All photos are courtesy of the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available.

