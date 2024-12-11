NAS Pax River Security Seeks Information on Traffic Incident

December 11, 2024

The NAS Patuxent River Security Department is seeking information related to a traffic incident that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024 at approximately 2:35 p.m. at the intersection of Tate Road and Dilalio Road next to Hangar 301.

The incident involved a red two-door pickup truck and a bicyclist. The truck was last seen turning left onto Cuddihy Road toward Buse Road.

Anyone with any information that could lead to identifying the suspect is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 301-995-2548.

