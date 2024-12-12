HAZMAT Investigation Involving Suspicious Package with Unknown Powder Underway at St. Leonard Post Office

On Thursday, December 12, 2024, at approximately 9:17 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the St. Leonard Post Office located at 4244 St. Leonard Road in Saint Leonard, for the reported hazardous materials investigation involving sick patients after coming into contact with an unknown white powder.

One 911 call came from the Post Master who stated a package with an unknown white powder made an employee sick and throw up. The package was isolated to the front of the building and advised they were concerned it was anthrax.

Firefighters and First Responders along with special HAZMAT teams from Charles, Calvert, St. Mary’s, Naval District Washington, Anne Arundel and Annapolis responded to the scene.

All 10 patients were reported as conscious, alert and oriented., with three of them being reported as having symptoms. DECON stations have been set up for crews that enter the building, and for patients in case needed.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available.

Photos are property of ScanMD.org

