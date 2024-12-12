UPDATE: Suspicious Package at St. Leonard Post Office Deemed Non-Hazardous

UPDATE 12/12/2024: On Thursday, December 12, 2024, at 9:04 a.m., emergency personnel from Calvert, Charles, Anne Arundel and St. Mary’s County, along with NAS Patuxent River responded to a possible Hazmat situation at the St. Leonard Post Office.

An employee opened a package containing a suspicious powder, which was later determined to be non-hazardous.

During the investigation the post office was closed along with nearby roads. The post office and surrounding roadways have been reopened and personnel have cleared the scene.

Calvert County Government thanks all first responders and volunteers for their quick and decisive response during this incident, and our residents for their patience while the incident was investigated.



On Thursday, December 12, 2024, at approximately 9:17 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the St. Leonard Post Office located at 4244 St. Leonard Road in Saint Leonard, for the reported hazardous materials investigation involving sick patients after coming into contact with an unknown white powder.

One 911 call came from the Post Master who stated a package with an unknown white powder made an employee sick and throw up. The package was isolated to the front of the building and advised they were concerned it was anthrax.

Firefighters and First Responders along with special HAZMAT teams from Charles, Calvert, St. Mary’s, Naval District Washington, Anne Arundel and Annapolis responded to the scene.

All 10 patients were reported as conscious, alert and oriented., with three of them being reported as having symptoms. DECON stations have been set up for crews that enter the building, and for patients in case needed.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available.

Photos are property of, taken by ScanMD.org

