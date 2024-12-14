Convicted Drug Dealer and Great Mills Woman Arrested After Traffic Stop in Lexington Park

A traffic stop on December 11, 2024, in Lexington Park resulted in the arrests of Michelle S. Alvarado, 40, of Great Mills, and Robert M. Goldring, 46, of Lusby. Both individuals face multiple charges related to controlled dangerous substances (CDS), including possession with intent to distribute narcotics.

According to reports from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Wimberly conducted a traffic stop at approximately 12:21 a.m. near Pegg Road and Pacific Drive. The vehicle, a gold Nissan Murano, was stopped for having inoperable rear plate illumination. Michelle S. Alvarado, the driver, and Robert M. Goldring, the front-seat passenger, were identified via their Maryland driver’s licenses.

During the stop, a K-9 unit was called to conduct an air sniff of the vehicle, prompting both occupants to exit. As Alvarado stepped out, officers observed a purple plastic container in her pocket containing a white powdery residue later identified as cocaine. The discovery led to a thorough search of both individuals and the vehicle.

Evidence Recovered

From Michelle Alvarado:

A DKNY purse contained:

A medication bottle with no prescription label holding 7.7 grams of suspected cocaine

14 tablets of suspected 20mg Oxycodone

Six tablets of suspected 30mg Amphetamine

Five tablets of suspected 20mg Amphetamine

54 tablets of suspected 1mg Alprazolam (Xanax)

$100 in cash.

On her person:

A rock-like substance in her shoe identified as crack cocaine

Four glass smoking devices with suspected crack cocaine residue

Additional items in the vehicle included

A glass smoking device with residue in the driver’s side door

Approximately 6.3 grams of suspected cocaine in a black locking pouch

About 100 small plastic baggies commonly used in drug distribution

$758 in various denominations located in a separate purse.

From Robert Goldring:

A search of Goldring’s area in the vehicle uncovered:

A green medication bottle containing pills identified as: 59 Adderall pills (20mg) 10 Alprazolam pills (0.5mg) One Oxycodone pill (10mg)

A fake Pringles can hiding a digital scale with cocaine residue

A cracked Android phone suspected to be used in drug distribution.

On his person:

$141 in cash.

A subsequent search revealed:

A plastic tie-off containing approximately 70 grams of cocaine hidden under his clothing

An additional 12 grams of crack cocaine

ATM receipts indicating recent deposits totaling $1,500 over two days

Michelle S. Alvarado faces the following charges:

1. CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics (Felony).

2. CDS: Possession—Not Cannabis (six counts, Misdemeanor).

3. CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor).

Robert M. Goldring faces the following charges:

1. CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics (Felony).

2. CDS: Possession—Not Cannabis (six counts, Misdemeanor).

3. CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor).

Both individuals were held without bond following a bail review hearing on December 12, 2024, in the District Court for St. Mary’s County. Preliminary hearings for both suspects are scheduled for January 9, 2025.

Authorities noted that the quantity of drugs, the presence of distribution paraphernalia, and the absence of personal-use tools indicated both Alvarado and Goldring were involved in CDS distribution. Goldring’s prior convictions for similar offenses in 2000, 2005, 2007, and 2017 further support allegations of repeated illegal activity.

