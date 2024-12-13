16-Year-Old with Ankle Monitor Charged with Robbery, Theft of Vehicles

On Wednesday, December 4, 2024, detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division arrested a 16-year-old male who was observed getting into a car that had been reported stolen. As they approached, the juvenile attempted to flee but was apprehended.

Through investigation, detectives linked the juvenile to a citizen robbery that occurred in October during which the suspect stole shoes and a cell phone from a victim.

He was also linked to the November 22 theft of a car, which was left running and unattended, at a convenience store on Middletown Road, and another auto theft on December 4 in which the vehicle had been left running and unattended at a carryout restaurant.

In accordance with MD law, due to his age, the juvenile was charged as a juvenile with two counts of theft and robbery. At the time of his arrest, the juvenile was wearing an ankle monitor for other criminal offenses committed previous to the October robbery.

He is being held at a juvenile facility. Detective Mayhew investigated.