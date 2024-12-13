St. Mary’s County Bar Closes After Murder Investigation Uncovers Multiple Alcohol Violations

Big Dogs Paradise, a bar and liquor store located in Mechanicsville, has had its liquor license revoked following a series of alcohol-related violations uncovered during a homicide investigation. The establishment, already grappling with past violations, became the focal point of a probe that ultimately led to its closure after the St. Mary’s County Alcohol Beverage Board expressed a loss of confidence in its ability to comply with state and county regulations.

The turning point for Big Dogs Paradise came after the tragic murder of 18-year-old Isaiah Alexander Woodland, a transgender woman known as Tasiyah or Siyah, in the bar’s parking lot on March 24, 2023. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and began a criminal investigation, which included obtaining video surveillance footage from the establishment. The footage, while primarily intended to assist in solving the homicide, revealed multiple instances of illegal alcohol sales.

Deputy Steven Myers, the Alcohol Enforcement Coordinator from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, testified that the surveillance footage spanned March 23 and 24, 2023. It showed employees selling alcohol through the bar’s drive-through window—a practice explicitly prohibited under the Alcoholic Beverages and Cannabis Article of Maryland law. Big Dogs Paradise had lost the privilege to operate its drive-through window years earlier due to regulatory changes in St. Mary’s County. Under these rules, establishments that lose the privilege cannot regain it, with only those grandfathered in prior to the policy change permitted to continue such sales. The use of the window in this case was therefore a flagrant and repeated violation.

The footage also captured an underage sale, in which 18-year-old Isaiah Alexander Woodland, also known as Tasiyah (Siyah) Woodland, was served an alcoholic beverage without proper age verification. Woodland had entered the bar without showing valid identification and was given a wristband, indicating she was of legal drinking age. Woodland later ordered and was served an alcoholic drink—a combination of Patron tequila and lemonade—by the bartender, who failed to request ID at the point of sale. Tragically, Woodland was murdered in the bar’s parking lot hours after being served.

The sheriff’s office provided this evidence to the Alcohol Beverage Board after concluding its criminal investigation into the homicide, shifting the focus to regulatory violations uncovered through the surveillance footage. The connection between the underage sale and the fatal shooting underscored the establishment’s lack of compliance with alcohol laws and heightened the board’s concerns about public safety.

During the hearing, Alcohol Board Administrator Tammy Hildebrand confirmed that the establishment had been cited for two previous violations in the past three years involving the sale of alcohol to minors. These incidents, coupled with the recent findings, painted a troubling picture of systemic non-compliance. Board members noted that Big Dogs Paradise had already lost the privilege to operate its drive-through window years prior, a privilege that could not legally be reinstated under St. Mary’s County rules. The board concluded that the repeated use of the window for alcohol sales demonstrated flagrant disregard for the law.

During the December 12 meeting, board member Richard Watts remarked, “We’ve lost all faith and confidence in this licensee’s ability to comply with the regulations.” The board ultimately voted to revoke the establishment’s liquor license, effective 31 days from the meeting, while imposing an immediate 30-day suspension to allow for a bulk transfer of inventory.

Brian Atkins, the owner of Big Dogs Paradise, acknowledged the severity of the situation, admitting, “This business was never really for me… I’ve lost a lot because of it, and it’s time for me to go.” Atkins also stated that he had been working with his landlord to sell the property or transition out, regardless of the board’s decision. “I don’t want my name under these circumstances,” he said, reflecting on the fatal shooting that had unfolded on his property and the subsequent fallout.

The decision to revoke the license marks the end of an era for Big Dogs Paradise. The establishment’s repeated violations, compounded by the tragic events of March 24, 2023, brought into sharp focus the need for stronger adherence to regulatory standards. Board members emphasized the importance of public safety and accountability, with Vice Chairman Watts explaining that the revocation was necessary to protect the integrity of alcohol regulations in St. Mary’s County.

