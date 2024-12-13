One Flown to Trauma Center After Single Vehicle Rollover with Ejection in Ridge

On Thursday, December 12, 2024, at approximately 10:40 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of 13820 Point Lookout Road in Ridge, for a motor vehicle collision reported serious with one subject ejected from the vehicle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single pickup truck off the roadway, in a field, and confirmed the single occupant was laying in the field after being ejected from the vehicle.

Maryland State Police Aviation Helicopter Trooper 7 was requested to land nearby due to the patients injuries.

Flight medics were advised the vehicle flipped multiple times with the operator being ejected, he was reported as conscious, alert, and breathing.

The patient was flown to an area trauma center.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office responded and are investigating the collision. Police are investigating driver error and possible impairment as contributing factors.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

