Multiple Students Involved and One Injured After Assault at Westlake High School

On Wednesday, December 11, 2024, two students at Westlake High School were arguing when a school administrator tried to intervene.

At that time, a third student walked by and struck one of the students involved in the argument. Two additional students engaged in the altercation, which turned physical.

School administrators were able to separate the students.

One of the students was treated for minor injuries by a school nurse. The school resource officer is investigating, and criminal charges are forthcoming.

The students face disciplinary consequences in accordance with the Charles County Public School Code of Conduct.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PFC Joffe at 301-609-3282 ext. 0608. The investigation is ongoing.