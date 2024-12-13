Lynda Mae Bowman

Lynda M Bowman of Lusby, Maryland was called home to the Lord on Sunday, December 1, 2024, at the age of 81. Lynda was born at Sibley Hospital in Washington, DC on October 3, 1943, to James and Doris Carpenter. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ronald Bowman, her stepdaughter Ronda Gay Charest and husband Matt, her grandson Mathew Charest, sons-in-law, Jay Chancy, William “Bill” Stoaks, Marty Jackson and brother Keith W. Carpenter. She is survived by her two children, George F. Jackson (Diana) and daughter Diana Stoaks, and stepdaughter, Elizabeth Newman (Tony). Lynda had six grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.

Lynda was second in line of six children. She leaves to mourn her brother, Gary L. Carpenter (Lora), Marsha D. Krashoc (John), Virginia Riley (deceased Robert), and Gregory J. Carpenter (Ronda) and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Lynda attended St. Bernard’ s elementary school in Riverdale, MD and St. Patrick’s Academy in Washington DC. Lynda retired from PG County Government in 2009.

As a child Lynda loved to dance. She attended a dancing school in Mt. Rainier, MD where she took tap, ballet, and hula and eventually became an assistant dance teacher. She was also a member of the Riverdale Majorettes. Lynda was a board member for the neighborhood watch for the White Sands neighborhood. She proudly served for over 15 years and was in charge of organizing National Night Out events, including getting donations and lining up the participants.

Later in life she became extremely interested in NASCAR. Jeff Gordon was her #1 driver and after he retired, Jimmy Johnson. Lynda became President of the Jeff Gordon Club of MD. She even owned a signed Jeff Gordon car which she loved sporting around town. On many occasions, she met both Jeff and Jimmy at racing events. If you ever were at Lynda’s house, you couldn’t help but see all the many Jeff Gordon model cars and other NASCAR memorabilia she collected. Lynda shared a special bond with her nephew, Brad Carpenter, who worked for Jeff Gordon. They attended many races together. Lynda loved to garden and worked in her yard year-round. Her favorite companion for the last 16 years has been her dog, Nina. What pleasure Nina brought to her. The dog had a closet of her own outfit and coats. In the fall, Lynda loved to go to her timeshare in OC where she and her mom would enjoy eating out and shopping at the outlets for Christmas gifts.

One funny story her brother, Greg, tells us is that Lynda used to run in and out of the house chasing Frank, her son and Greg trying to catch them with a fly swatter. I wonder what they did to deserve a swat.