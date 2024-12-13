Brittney Marie Curtin

December 13, 2024

Brittney Marie Curtin, 35, of Huntingtown passed away December 5, 2024. She was born October 25, 1989 to Christopher Conrad and Deborah Jean (Daughety) Curtin. Brittney grew up in Huntingtown and attended Huntingtown High School. She enjoyed shopping, getting her hair done, tinkering with cars in the garage, and fishing with her family.

Brittney is survived by her children Ryan Curtin and Abigail Wagner, mother Deborah Isreal and her husband Jerome, brothers Nicholas and Terrel Isreal, and her boyfriend Glen Darmofalski, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father Christopher Curtin.

Visitation
Friday, December 20, 2024
5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Rausch Funeral Home-Owings

8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736

 

Services

  • Memorial Service

Friday, December 20, 2024
6:00 PM

Rausch Funeral Home-Owings

8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736

Interment

  • Private

