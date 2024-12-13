It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend, Alyssa Michele Holiday (nee Moroney) who passed away after a brief illness on December 6, 2024, at the age of 47.

Alyssa was born on May 26, 1977, at Prince George’s Community Hospital. She was a kind-hearted, loving, and devoted wife to her husband, Frank Holiday, and a dedicated mother to their two children, Zane Holiday (12) and Stella Holiday (11). She is also survived by her parents, William “Ed” Moroney and Denise Moroney, two siblings, Brandon Moroney (Christina Caron-Moroney) and Cara Gregg (Dave Gregg), and several cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

She leaves behind a legacy of compassion, love, and selflessness that will continue to inspire all those who knew her. Alyssa’s reach was as far as it was wide, and she was cherished deeply by many.

A graduate of the University of Maryland, College Park with a bachelor’s degree in accounting, she quickly followed up that achievement by passing the Maryland State CPA exam. Alyssa had a passion for her work in accounting and she particularly enjoyed her position as Business Manager at Little Flower Catholic School and Holy Face Catholic Church, both located in Great Mills, Maryland. She was passionate about her children, husband, family, friends, education, nature, the ocean, and so much more. She was an individual who never stopped looking for ways to grow and found fulfillment in everything she did. She was especially fond of exercising at home to her HASfit app, flower gardening, was a voracious novel reader, loved bird watching and was a devout practicing Catholic who loved her family’s “Sunday Adventures” following mass. Most of all, she loved being a mother.

Her vibrant personality, beautiful smile, and boundless love for her family and friends touched the lives of so many. Whether it was making family dinners, volunteering at Little Flower School, visiting her favorite beach in Wildwood New Jersey, or simply spending time with those she loved, she poured her heart into everything she did.

Alyssa had a gift for bringing joy and warmth to those around her, and she made the world a better place with her intelligence, compassion, and love. She leaves a deep void in the hearts of her family and friends, but her spirit will live on in the memories and the love she so freely gave.

A viewing will be held on December 13, 2024, from 5 pm to 8 pm at Rausch Funeral Home, located at 20 American Lane, Lusby, Maryland 20657. Funeral services will be held on December 14, 2024, at 11 am at Holy Face Catholic Church, located at 20408 Point Lookout Road, Great Mills, MD 20634. A repast will follow immediately afterwards at the neighboring Little Flower School located at 20410 Point Lookout Road, Great Mills, Maryland 20634.

Rest in peace, Alyssa. You will be dearly missed and forever loved.

Alyssa dedicated her life to her family and tirelessly strived to provide the best of everything possible for her husband, Frank, and her two miracle children, Zane Edward and Stella Grace.

To honor her, please consider donating to her children’s 529 education fund.

To donate, please send a check to either Alyssa’s husband Frank Holiday, her father William “Ed” Moroney, or directly to Edward Jones Investments to the addresses below. On the notes line, please write “Zane and Stella Holiday 529.”

Frank Holiday William Moroney

12830 Lake View Dr 1510 Sunrise Court

Lusby, MD 20657 Huntingtown, MD 20639

Edward Jones

C/O Robert Riffe

3920 Old Town Road

Huntingtown, MD 20639

Please provide your contact information so a formal thank-you can follow your gift.