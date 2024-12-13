Betty Jo Bowden

Betty Jo “Bo” Bowden, 77, of Lusby, MD and formerly of Upper Marlboro, MD passed away on December 7, 2024 at her residence.

Born December 25, 1946 in Lenoir City, TN, she was the daughter of the late Eddie Smith and Willie Mary (Wallace) Smith.

Betty graduated from Frederick Sasscer High School in 1966. She was a homemaker and moved to Calvert County in 2004. Betty enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, family vacations to Ocean City and Myrtle Beach, playing bingo, and quarter auctions. She enjoyed game nights with her family and friends and loved to play Keno and scratch off tickets. She always had a winning ticket. In the summer time, Betty enjoyed sitting on her back porch under the gazebo with her iPad listening to Ozzy Osbourne. She loved fried chicken and wedges.

Betty is survived by her husband, Willie Lee Bowden, Jr. whom she married on November 4, 1967 in Upper Marlboro, MD; daughter, Linda Lee Frock and husband Glenn of Lusby, MD; granddaughter, Amanda May Windsor and husband Jonathan of Lusby, MD; great-grandson, Bentlee Matthew Windsor of Lusby, MD; and brother, Butch Smith and wife Patty of Upper Marlboro, MD.

Family will receive friends of Tuesday, December 17, 2024 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a Funeral Service following at 11:00 a.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD. Interment will follow in Washington National Cemetery, Suitland, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jonathan Love, Butch Smith and Brian Windsor.