Police Investigating Two Shot in Dunkirk After Reported Suicide Attempt

On December 14th, 2024, at 10:08 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 3800 block of Larkview Court East in Dunkirk, for the reported shooting.

The 911 caller reported a male attempted to shoot himself, but shot the female caller before fleeing the residence. It was reported there were also children in the home.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 was pre-launched and landed nearby. The Calvert County Mobile Crisis Team was also dispatched to respond due to the children being in the residence.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm an adult female was suffering from a gunshot wound to an upper extremity, and one adult male was located laying in the backyard of the residence suffering from gunshot wound to the head.

Maryland State Police Helicopters Trooper 2 and Trooper 6 landed nearby. The male patient was transported by Trooper 2 to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries.

The female patient was flown to an area trauma center with injuries believed to be serious, but non-life-threatening.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Bureau, Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack responded with the incident remaining under investigation.