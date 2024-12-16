U.S. Navy Blue Angels Coming Back to Maryland with Air Show Dates Set for 2025 and 2026!

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels, one of the most iconic and revered demonstration flight teams in the world, have officially released their 2026 air show schedules. The announcement came during the International Council of Airshows (ICAS) conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, marking an exciting milestone for aviation enthusiasts everywhere.

In addition to their 2026 performances, the Blue Angels will take part in the celebration of the United States Navy’s 250th anniversary during the 2025 air show season. This year-long celebration will honor the Navy’s rich history.

The Blue Angels, known for their precision flying and breathtaking maneuvers, have captivated audiences across the globe for decades. Their stunning aerial performances highlight the skill and teamwork of the Navy’s finest pilots and crews, leaving a lasting impression on all who witness their shows.

2025 Schedule :

March

15 | NAF El Centro, CA

22-23 | Sacramento, CA

29-30 | NAS Key West, FL

April

5-6 | Lakeland, FL

12-13 | MCAS Beaufort, SC

26-27 | Augusta, GA

3-4 | Ft. Lauderdale Beach, FL

10 | NAS Corpus Christi, TX

17-18 | Brunswick, GA

21 & 23 | USNA, Annapolis, MD

24-25 | Middletown, PA

June

7-8 | Smyrna, TN

14-15 | Ocean City, MD

21-22 | Belleville, MI

28-29 | Eau Claire, WI

5-6 | Duluth, MN

August

2-8 | Seattle, WA

9-10 | MCAS Kaneohe Bay, HI

16-17 | Twin Falls, ID

23-24 | Columbus, OH

30-31 | Branson, MO

September

1 | Branson, MO

6-7 | Portsmouth, NH

20-21 | NAS Oceana, VA

27-28 | MCAS Miramar, CA

October

4-5 | Salinas, CA

10-11 | San Francisco, CA

18-19 | Rome, GA

25-26 | Jacksonville Beach, FL

November

1-2 | Punta Gorda, FL

7-8 | NAS Pensacola, FL

2026 Schedule

March

14 | NAF El Centro, CA

21-22 | NAS Lemoore, CA

28-29 | NAS Meridian, MS

April

11-12 | Kennedy Space Center, FL

18-19 | NAS Kingsville, TX

25-26 | Vidalia, GA

May

2-3 | JB Charleston, SC

9-10 | MCAS Cherry Point, NC

16-17 | Vero Beach, FL

20 & 22 | USNA, Annapolis, MD

23-24 | Middletown, PA

June

6-7 | Chesterfield, MO

13-14 | Dayton, OH

20-21 | NAS Patuxent River, MD

27-28 | Baltimore, MD

5-6 | Jones Beach, NY

August

1-2 | Seattle, WA

8-9 | Anchorage, AK

15-16 | McMinnville, OR

22-23 | Billings, MT

25-30 | Chicago, IL

September

5-7 | Cleveland, OH

19-20 | NAS Oceana, VA

26-27 | MCAS Miramar, CA

October

3-4 | Grand Junction, CO

10-11 | San Francisco, CA

17-18 | NAS Jacksonville, FL

24-25 | El Paso, TX

31 | Peachtree City, GA

November

1 | Peachtree City, GA

6-7 | NAS Pensacola, FL