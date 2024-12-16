CSM Thanks Generous Community for Exceeding Records on Giving Tuesday

Supporters of College of Southern Maryland (CSM) dug deep on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3, and donated more money than ever before. Nearly 300 donors provided $184,186 in funds to help with student success initiatives.

“Thanks to incredible generosity, we were able to raise more than $184,186 – the highest amount raised in CSM Foundation’s Giving Tuesday history – that will directly support our students and help them succeed in their academic journeys,” said Jeane Wharton, executive director of the CSM Foundation. “Whether you chose to contribute to scholarships, athletics, or the Hawk Pantry, your support is making a real difference in the lives of our CSM Hawks.”



“I am overwhelmingly grateful to our many CSM board members, partners, donors, employees, students, friends, and neighbors who expressed their unwavering commitment and support of our community college through their generosity and service,” said CSM President Dr. Yolanda Wilson. “Thank you so much for once again showing your support of CSM by providing us with the necessary resources to fulfill our student success mission.”

While the campaign ended Dec. 4, donations to CSM can still be made here during this giving season.

With 23 volunteer members, the CSM Foundation serves as the fundraising organization of the college by connecting donors and regional partners with students, faculty, and staff to enhance access to higher education, to ensure learners have the resources they need to succeed, and to create educational pathways that improve lives.

To learn more about the CSM Foundation and its work to transform the lives of CSM students and enrich the community, visit https://www.csmd.edu/foundation/about/index.html.