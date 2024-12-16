Police Recover Handgun from 17-Year-Old at Lackey High School

The suspect is not a student enrolled in Charles County Public Schools

On Friday, December 6, 2024, at 8:30 p.m., officers were working security at an afterschool indoor event at Henry E. Lackey High School when they were made aware of a male in the gymnasium who was armed with a handgun.

The officers observed the subject and as they approached the male fled.

After a brief foot pursuit, the subject was apprehended without incident. Officers recovered a handgun on the path the suspect fled along with personal items linked to him.

The suspect, age 17, was charged as an adult with illegal possession of a handgun and other related charges. The suspect is not a student enrolled in Charles County Public Schools.

Officer Gordon is investigating.