Donna Louise Oliver of Lothian, MD, peacefully passed away on December 11, 2024, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born on June 22, 1960, to Robert and Faith Doran in Washington, DC. She had three beloved children: Noble Oliver II from Brandywine, MD, Howard Oliver from Lothian, MD and Dawn Thomas from Brandywine, MD.

She was a beloved caretaker who brought joy and comfort to those around her. She had a passion for country music and adored her faithful companion, Sleepy. Donna’s life was centered around her children and grandchildren, whom she cherished dearly. She always made time to be with the ones she loved, creating lasting memories and spreading her warmth and kindness wherever she went.

Preceding her in passing are her parents and son Noble. She is survived by her children, Howard and Dawn, brother Jack Doran Jr. sisters Alice Oliver, Bonnie Dickenson, Carole Bowls, and Ann Bouterfa as well as 9 wonderful grandchildren, Corey Oliver, Timothy Herrera Jr., Lacie Thomas, Stephen Thomas, Charles Thomas, Ryan Oliver, Logan Oliver, Damien Oliver and Brooklyn Oliver.

The family will receive friends for the visitation on Monday, December 16, 2024, from 5:00-8:00 PM at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 30195 Three Notch Rd. Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A funeral service will be held on December 17, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 30195 Three Notch Rd. Charlotte Hall, MD 20622, interment to follow at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 13500 Baden Westwood Rd, Brandywine, MD 20613.

Let us hold on to the precious moments we shared with her and the love she gave us. She will be deeply missed, but her loving spirit will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

