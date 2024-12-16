Deborah McClure Headley of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on December 6, 2024. She was born December 8, 1955 to William and Shirley McClure.

Deborah is predeceased by her parents, she is survived by her husband Steven Headley of Mechanicsville, MD, and her brother Billy McClure of Waldorf, MD.

She lived a beautiful life filled with love and laughter, especially during her 19 years of marriage to her beloved husband who she married on October 14, 2005.

Deborah was a huge lover of animals; you could always find her home filled with an adorable pet. She spent countless hours tending to her garden which was always filled with beautiful blooms. Deborah also had a passion for collecting antiques, her love for them was unparalleled.

For 15 years, Deborah owned, operated, and dedicated herself to the art of framing at Clinton Framing. She then went on to fulfill her dream of owning Morning Star Antiques for nine years, where she shared her love and knowledge of antiques.

Deborah leaves behind a legacy of compassion and creativity that will continue to inspire us all.

Let us hold onto the memories we shared and the love she brought into our lives. She will forever hold a special place in our hearts.

Services pending.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.