Donna Kay Langley (Trossbach) was born on June 5, 1955, in Leonardtown, Maryland to the late Philbert Leon (Jimmy) Langley and Helen Marie Forrest Langley. She grew up in Great Mills, MD and later moved to Dameron where she lived most of her life. Donna married Paul Trossbach in 1973 and was married for 18 years, and they raised two children together, Rebecca Susan Trossbach Lacey “Becky” and Paul Andrew Trossbach “Andy”. Donna never remarried, she loved her life as a homemaker and made a living as an in-home daycare provider, helping raise many children in St. Mary’s County over the years.

She loved crabbing, being outdoors on the water, going to the beach, maintaining a clean home and making some amazing meals. The only thing she loved more than being a mom was being a grandmother. Donna’s favorite thing to do in life was to be around her grandsons. She spent her life helping raise her grandsons and ensuring that her family felt loved and supported. She will be remembered as a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

Donna made her transition from this earthly life to eternal rest on December 7, 2024. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jimmy and Helen Langley and her granddaughters Autumn Denise, and Taylor Marie Trossbach.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughter Becky Lacey, her son Andy Trossbach (April); her four grandchildren, Kyle Lacey, Ryan Lacey, Donald Litteral, and Gauge Trossbach; her sisters, Peggy Erdolino, Wanda Matthews (Bobby), Sharon Sivak, and Brenda Langley; her brother Phil Langley (Stephanie), a host of loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 12, 2024 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. with a memorial service at 6:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment is private.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.