Jacquelyn “Jackie” Dawn Dement of California, passed away on December 6, 2024 at St. Mary’s Hospital. Born on May 31, 1957, she was the oldest daughter of Gladys Katrine Dement and the late Leonard Chester Dement.

Jackie was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. She attended Great Mills Elementary, Esperanza Middle and Great Mills High School, graduating in 1975. She is survived by her mother Gladys Dement of California, MD, her sisters Virginia Jordan and Melanie Merchant (Josh) both of Lexington Park, her niece Mandi La Valle (Eddie) of California, her nephews Jimmy Jordan (Kayla) of Tall Timbers and Tank Merchant of Bealton, VA, aunts Mary Broadhurst (Mark), Melva Abell (Billy), Betty Tippet (Richard), all of California, MD, Beulah Bryant of Hollycock, OH, Marilyn Brown of Edmondton, KY, as well as numerous cousins.

She began her working life first on the family farm and as the nursery attendant at Church of the Ascension then as a cafeteria assistant at Great Mills High School. She moved on to become a machine operator for J & J Mailing Company and Mintec, a floor assistant at The Yarn Barn, cashier at K-Mart and finally as Quality Controller Officer for Merkle Mailing until she retired due to health issues.

She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and thoroughly enjoyed spoiling her niece, nephew and baby sister, taking them to see numerous movies, trips to Solomon’s Island to play on the beach, trips to Point Lookout for the annual Ghost Walks each Halloween and tours throughout St. Mary’s County to see Christmas lights. She also enjoyed reading, crocheting, sewing, quilting and taking care of her cats. She loved to make clothing items for her niece and nephew, as well as her baby sister when they were younger, including an 8th grade dance dress for her sister. She belonged to Pax River Quilt Guild and had won prizes for her quilting. She loved working on jigsaw puzzles, watching true crime dramas, crafting and playing Rummy with the family, she was a bit of a card shark.

In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her grandparents George “Lenny” Dement and Doris Dement Bradburn, grandparents Emory and Helen Bryant, several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services and interment are private. A Life Celebration for Jackie to follow at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ARF (Animal Relief Fund), 21800 N. Shangri La Drive Unit 16, Lexington Park, MD 20653 or through animalrelieffund.org or to American Heart Association at heart.org.

