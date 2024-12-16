Elizabeth “Bet” Pace Marsh, 72 of Hollywood, MD passed away on December 5, 2024 at St. Marys Nursing Center in Leonardtown, MD. after a several year’s long fight with Corticobasal Degeneration.

She was born on October 12, 1952 in Riverton, NJ to the late Harvey Melburn Pace and May Ward Pace.

On November 21, 1981 she married her beloved husband, SMSgt John McCullough Marsh, USAF, (Ret.) creating a beautiful blended family. Together, they celebrated over 43 wonderful years of marriage.

She was a great mom to all of her kids, whether she birthed you or not. She was incredibly proud of them all. She was a lover of theater, movies, television and music, animals and holidays, especially Halloween. She was sometimes crafty and never gourmet. She loved traveling, even if she couldn’t do it very often. She could sing any Barbara Streisand song without thinking and recite every line in hundreds of movies. She loved trivia and word games. And she loved her family.

Bet is survived by her beloved husband, John of Hollywood, MD; her children: Joshua Marsh (Jen) of Park Hall, MD, Amy Sheelar (Joseph) of Hollywood, MD, Travis Marsh (Naomi) of Aurora, IL, and Sarah Marsh (Cary Howery) of Lusby, MD; grandchildren: Jessie Michael Marsh (Stormie), Ragen Elizabeth Wilkinson, Austin Tyler Bender Marsh, Ian North Howery and Harlowe Riggs Howery; great- grandchildren: Julian Mason Marsh, Kinsley Marsh, and Lucas Michael Duncan; her best friend of 56 years, Debbie Zebroski; and extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers: William, John and James Pace; and her great-granddaughter, Blakeley Marsh.

A Graveside Service will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.