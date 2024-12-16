Shirley Irene Bond Watson was born on November 2, 1936, to the late William Goode Bond and Irma Irene Bond. She married the love of her life, the late Russell G. Watson Sr., on June 18, 1955. Together they raised a family in Brandywine, MD, and shared a wonderful 50+ years together before Russell’s passing in 2005.

Shirley is survived by her 4 children, Russell Watson Jr. (Beth), Connie Watson Garner (Joe), Robert Watson (Lynn), and Susan Watson White (Bob). She also had 6 precious grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild.

Shirley grew up in Brandywine, MD, and graduated from Gwynn Park High School. She worked alongside her husband Russell in their family business, Robin Hill Farm, and created a legacy that will continue throughout the generations. They were pillars of the community, known for their generosity and loving nature.

Shirley’s warm smile and loving spirit will forever remain in our hearts. Let us cherish the memories we shared with Shirley and find comfort in knowing that she is now at peace with our Lord and Savior and united again with the love of her life.

On Monday, December 16, 2024, the family will receive friends for the visitation from 9:00-12:00, with services beginning at noon at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow after the service at Immanuel Methodist Church, 17400 Aquasco Rd, Brandywine, MD 20613. The family invites you to attend a reception at the Baden Fire Department, 16608 Brandywine Rd, Brandywine, MD 20613.

Pallbearers are Trent Watson, Kevin Garner, Russell J. Watson II, Dawson Wright, Gary Hardy, Steve Meinhardt. Honorary pallbearers are Shawn Bond, Danny Garner and Johnny Bond.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Shirley’s memory to the Immanuel Methodist Church, 17400 Aquasco Rd, Brandywine, MD 20613, or to the Baden Fire Department, 16608 Brandywine Rd, Brandywine, MD 20613.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.Brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Charlotte Hall, MD.