Sandra Kay McNeely, 78, of Mechanicsville, Maryland died on Wednesday, December 11, 2024 after her battle with liver cancer.

She was born March 1, 1946 in Waynesburg, PA to the late George and Evelyn Knisely Swaniger.

After graduating West Greene High school (1954) she moved to Maryland to work at the US Department of Agriculture (Washington DC and St. Mary’s county) as a Budget Analyst. After retiring she worked at the Charles County Government for a few years before going into full retirement. During this time she spent time with her grandkids, her dogs Pepper and Max, while also volunteering for the Homeward Bound Schnauzer Rescue, inc, transporting, fostering, and acting as an advocate for adoptions.

She is survived by her son, Christopher McNeely (Katie), her daughter Lori McNeely Walker (Steve), her brother Donald Swaniger, and her grandchildren Josh McNeely, Kelly Pelczar (Jeremy), Lorelei McNeely, Levi Walker, Adelina McNeely, and Sadie McNeely, and many nieces, nephews and extended family. Also, by her dogs, Pepper and Max.

She is preceded in death by her father, George Swaniger, Mother, Martha Evelyn Knisely Swaniger, 12 brothers (George Swaniger, II, Charles Swaniger, James Swaniger,Robert Swaniger, Ronald Swaniger) and sisters (Catherine Price, Eleanor Tennant, Virginia Firestone, Betty Cox, Delores Wood, Shirley Nebel, Peggy Yeager), nieces and nephews and many great friends.

Her hobbies included reading, supporting the Schnauzer rescue, and spending time with family and friends.

Celebration of life will be held at a later date.