Catherine Virginia Oden of Hollywood, Maryland, passed away peacefully on December 6, 2024 surrounded by her loving family. Born on June 10, 1937, in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Steven Hillary Johnson and Alice Virginia Day.

Catherine is survived by daughters, Candy Meyers (Teddy), Terry Russell (Willy) and Stephanie Casselman (Terry) and half brother Dennis Thorne. In addition to her parents and husband, Catherine was preceded in death by her grandchildren Geary Allen Bish Jr. and Stacy Lynn Russell; sisters Marion Nelson, Gloria Marshall, Alice Reichel and Margie Tessier.

Catherine was lovingly raised by her Uncle and Aunt, Joe and Amy Jenkins. It was there she was loved, nurtured, and taught to be a good and faithful Christian.

On November 20, 1954, Catherine married Sonny, the love of her life. Her love story with Sonny began at Reed’s Drug Store, where he worked behind the soda fountain, they sparked a lifetime of memories together. Together, they built a beautiful life and raised three daughters who were her pride and joy. Later in life, as their family grew she often bragged about her 10 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great grandchildren. They were lovingly married for 61 years, until his death in 2015.

Catherine’s faith was central to her life. She was a dedicated Eucharistic Minister and a member of the Catholic Daughters of America. Her devotion extended to volunteering at the local food bank, where she gave her time selflessly to help those in need. Catherine enjoyed bowling, playing cards, yard sales, and weekends spent on the family boat. She cherished the simple joys of life, especially time spent with her beloved family and friends.

Catherine’s legacy of love, kindness, and faith will live on in the hearts of her family and all who knew her. She will be remembered for her unwavering devotion to her family and her community, her warm smile, and her love for life’s simple pleasures.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 17th, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers at 7:00 PM at the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 18th at 10:00 AM at St. John’s Catholic Church Hollywood, MD with Father Ray Schmidt officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Doug Beall, Richard Beall, Ryan Casselman, Jeremy Beall, Tony Brensinger, Patrick McDonald, Nathen Porro and Braden Dalton.

Following the service, the family will not be hosting a repast, they will hold a memorial gathering at a later date to be announced.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.