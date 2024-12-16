Cynthia Kay “Kathy” Fuller of Loveville, MD, passed away on December 8, 2024. She was born on May 9, 1952, in Jacksonville, FL, to her parents. the late Robert Dale and Kathleen (Harris) Helget.

Kathy is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 53 years, Joseph Daniel “Danny” Fuller and her two sons, Donald E “Donny” Fuller and wife Angel of Mountain Lake Park, MD and Charles Robert “Bobby” Fuller and wife Lisa of Fredericksburg, VA. She will be missed by her grandchildren, Andrew Isom-Fuller and wife Hallie, Joseph R. Fuller, and step-grandchildren Alex Belako and Katie Hammonds. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Eddie Fuller, his wife Sharon (Hayden) Fuller, and their family.

Kathy worked as an accountant and comptroller at Patuxent Naval Air Station. She enjoyed playing BINGO on Friday nights and attending Knights of Columbus social events with her husband, Danny. She always enjoyed visiting with family and hugging her grandchildren. She will forever live on in the memories we cherish and the love we shared.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with the Knights of Columbus Rosary recitation at 7:00 PM, followed by prayers by Father David Beaubien in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 19, 2024, at 9:30 AM in St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Leonardtown, MD. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 299, Leonardtown, MD 20650.