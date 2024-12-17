Charles County Public Schools Winter Break Operating Schedule 2024-2025

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) administrative offices are closed for winter break, Monday, Dec. 23-25 and Wednesday, Jan. 1. Schools are closed Monday, Dec. 23, through Wednesday, Jan. 1, for winter break.

Schools, offices and buildings reopen on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, as noted in the CCPS Parent Handbook/Calendar.

During winter break, some CCPS high schools may have athletic events such as games or practices planned during the day. These events will occur as planned. A list of planned athletic competitions for December is posted online at www.smacathletics.org.

Additionally, the indoor pools at Henry E. Lackey and North Point high schools, as well as the Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center at St. Charles High School, will be open during winter break through Charles County Parks and Recreation. The following is the winter break operating schedules for all three pools.

Wade Aquatic Center

Closed Dec. 23-26.

Open Dec. 27 and 30 noon-5 p.m.

Open Dec. 28, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Open Dec. 29, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Closed Dec. 31.

Lackey

Closed Dec. 23-26.

Open Dec. 27-30, noon-5 p.m.

Closed Dec. 31-Jan. 1.

North Point

Closed Dec. 23-26.

Open Dec. 27, 29-30, noon-5 p.m.

Open Dec. 28, 1-6 p.m.

Closed Dec. 31-Jan. 1.

Pool schedules are subject to change and are posted at https://www.charlescountyparks.com/recreation/aquatics.

Visit www.ccboe.com for all calendar information from CCPS.