Naval Support Activity South Potomac Recognizes Outstanding Employees During Award Ceremony

Naval Support Activity South Potomac (NSASP) recognized its outstanding employees serving Naval Support Facility (NSF) Indian Head on Dec. 16 during an award ceremony at the Mix House.

Brittany Bodnar, supervisory security specialist with responsibility for Visitor Control Centers at both NSF Indian Head and NSF Dahlgren, was selected as the command’s Senior Civilian of the Quarter, third quarter, 2024, for her “exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence as the supervisory security specialist,” according to the award citation. “Through her dedication, the Visitor Control Centers consistently deliver the highest standard of service.”

Sacoilya Daniel, a direct care supervisor at Child Development Center, was selected as the command’s Junior Civilian of the Quarter. Daniel “consistently exceeds expectations and goes above and beyond her assigned duties,” according to the citation. “Both parents and staff recognize Ms. Daniel as a reliable and dedicated leader.”

Capt. Jon Townsend, commanding officer, thanked attendees and especially Bodnar and Daniel, whose work supports critical missions at NSF Indian Head and beyond. “Indian Head is in the midst of a revitalization,” he said. “The level of importance here, in terms of what goes on at this installation, can’t be overstated. We are here to build a strong Navy that is forward-deployed and ever-present. What goes on here is absolutely critical to our arsenal; we want any potential adversary to look at us and say ‘today is not the day.’”

Bravo Zulu, Brittany Bodnar and Sacoilya Daniel!

