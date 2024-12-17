St. Mary’s College of Maryland Department of Athletics & Recreation Awarded 2025 NCAA/MOAA Division III Award for Diversity and Inclusion

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Department of Athletics & Recreation has been awarded the 2025 NCAA and Minority Opportunities Athletic Association Award for Diversity and Inclusion, recognizing their outstanding commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse environment within the athletics community.

St. Mary’s College joins Division I Villanova University and Division II Southern Connecticut State University as the recipients in each NCAA division. The Award for Diversity and Inclusion recognizes and celebrates one school or conference office per division for initiatives, policies and practices that embrace diversity and inclusion across the intercollegiate athletics community. This can be achieved through community service, professional development, hiring practices or programming activities that enhance opportunities for people of diverse cultures, backgrounds and experiences.

Director of Athletics & Recreation Crystal Gibson stated, “We are extremely honored to receive this recognition. I am thankful to work at such an incredible institution with inclusive values that match our athletic department’s initiatives and even more grateful of the incredible staff, coaches and student-athletes that support our mission each and every day.”



This year’s recipients will be honored during the 2025 NCAA Convention at the Convention Welcome and Awards Presentation on Tuesday, January 14, in Nashville, Tenn.

“The effective application of inclusion is intentional creation of policies, procedures and practices that acknowledge cultural experiences and invites all voices to the decision-making table. This award recognizes outstanding recipients in Division I, II and III who diligently create environments of belonging that are safe, equitable spaces for all. This honor celebrates the efforts of member schools and conference offices that embrace diversity and set a standard of inclusive excellence” said Felicia Martin, senior vice president of inclusion, education and community engagement.

St. Mary’s College has demonstrated a strong commitment to increasing the visibility and inclusion of underrepresented cultures and groups. Through intentional programming and recruitment practices, the athletics department has engaged not only student-athletes but also staff, coaches, campus partners, the local community and alumni. This holistic approach has created a vibrant and inclusive environment that celebrates diverse identities and promotes understanding, tolerance and respect.

The establishment of the “St. Mary’s Way” by the college president — a pledge taken by all students, faculty and staff — underscores the school’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. The athletics department has aligned its pillars of community engagement, education, and diversity, equity and inclusion with this pledge.

The athletics department employs various evaluations and assessments, including mandatory diversity reviews during hiring processes, debriefings following cultural celebration events, feedback from campus clubs and communities, town halls and campus conversations on DEI topics. These assessments ensure that the department continuously improves and adapts its initiatives to meet the needs of its community.

SMCM offers a wide range of programming and training aimed at increasing cultural and practical competencies. Events such as National Coming Out Day, National Hispanic Heritage Month, Black History Month celebration games and Diversity Night engage the campus and local community. The department also hosts women’s history panels, Special Olympics events and Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service activities.

Annual celebrations of history and heritage months highlight the department’s dedication to inclusivity. Additionally, staff and student-athletes participate in training on microaggressions and attend the NCAA Inclusion Forum to enhance their DEI practices.

The Seahawks athletics department works closely with campus DEI leadership, local minority food vendors and community organizations. Partnerships with the Special Olympics, Southern Maryland Parks and Recreation and campus diversity groups have significantly enhanced the department’s efforts to create an inclusive environment. To sustain its efforts, St. Mary’s College has implemented several policies and systems, including requiring diversity statements from job applicants, reading a land acknowledgment before athletics events and employing targeted recruitment practices. The department also supports a Student and Staff Leadership and Engagement group, which discusses DEI action items and collaborates on cross-campus initiatives.

United East Conference Commissioner Stephanie Dutton said, “We are so proud of St. Mary’s College of Maryland as this is a tremendous recognition for the Seahawks’ campus, staff, students, and community. The work they have committed to deserves to be recognized and commended as it is intentional, meaningful, and impactful. As a conference, we are grateful for and impressed by their efforts in this space and I believe they are an outstanding representative of the work being done throughout Division III.”