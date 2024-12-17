Student Charged with Assault and Possession of Cannabis at Thomas Stone High School

On Monday, December 16, 2024, at 12:09 p.m., a school administrator at Thomas Stone High School received numerous reports of a student selling marijuana in a school bathroom.

Upon further investigation by the school resource officer and the administrator, the student was found to be in possession of 28 grams of cannabis.

The student, who was in the administrator’s office, tried to flee but was stopped and a struggle ensued between the suspect and the administrator.

As the SRO intervened, the student kicked the officer. In accordance with MD law, the student was charged on a juvenile offense report with assault, and they were charged on a civil citation with possession of cannabis.

The student also faces disciplinary consequences from the CCPS in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct. PFC Ondrish is investigating.

