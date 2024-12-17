Noise Advisory – NAS Patuxent River Announces Nighttime Helicopter Flights December 17, 2024
Communities surrounding Naval Air Station Patuxent River are advised that nighttime noise-generating testing events are scheduled to take place December 17, 2024 from 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Pilots at PAX will be conducting nighttime helicopter departures and landings. Night testing and training is essential for the precision and safety of our military personnel and the success of their mission. Residents may notice increased noise levels due to these operations.
As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community. For more information, call 1-866-819-9028. To view all current NAS PAX noise advisories please click the following link: https://www.cnic.navy.mil/PaxRiverNoise.
