Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Regrets to Announce Passing of Retired K9 Maximus

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of retired K9 Maximus, who honorably served the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office as a CDS Detection Dog from 2015 to 2021.

Maximus, a dedicated Belgian Malinois, faithfully protected our citizens, community, and deputies with unwavering courage and without hesitation.

K9 Maximus spent his final moments surrounded by his loving family, a testament to the deep bond shared between a K9 and his handler—one that is truly inseparable.

We extend our deepest condolences to Sgt. Shrawder and all who knew and loved Maximus. His service and sacrifice will forever be etched in our hearts.

Rest easy, our protector. We will hold the line from here in your honor.

K9 Maximus, End of Watch 12-17-24. You will never be forgotten