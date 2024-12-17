Waldorf Man Arrested After Threatening Woman with Handgun at Smallwood Village Center

A man was arrested in connection with a violent domestic-related assault after an incident that unfolded at the Smallwood Village Center on December 11, 2024. The suspect, identified as Clarence Antonio Bennett, 41, of Waldorf, threatened a woman with a handgun during a verbal altercation.

According to court documents and police reports, officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Neighborhood Enforcement Team, Criminal Investigations Division, and Warrant Unit responded to the 100 block of Smallwood Village Center at approximately 9:28 p.m. for reports of an assault.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, described as an adult woman, was walking on the sidewalk when Bennett, her former boyfriend, approached her, began yelling, and engaged in a verbal altercation. The woman attempted to walk away, at which point Bennett reportedly chambered a round in a handgun and put the weapon to her chin, threatening her. The suspect fled on foot after the victim said she would call 9-1-1.

Officers conducted an immediate search for Bennett and later obtained an arrest warrant. On December 12, officers located Bennett on Amberleaf Place in Waldorf and took him into custody without incident.

A search warrant executed at Bennett’s residence on Roxbury Court led to the recovery of a firearm and ammunition. Authorities confirmed that Bennett is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior conviction for felony child abuse resulting in severe physical injury.

Bennett now faces multiple charges, including:

First-degree assault

Use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime

Illegal possession of a handgun

Handgun on person

Other related offenses.

On December 13, 2024, a judge ordered Bennett to be held at the Charles County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.

The victim did not report any injuries and declined medical attention at the scene.

This case remains under investigation.

