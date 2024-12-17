Tickets are available now for the 15th Annual Maritime Performance Series at the Calvert Marine Museum. Guests will delight in the harmonious talent each of these groups brings to the stage.

Performances are in the museum’s Harms Gallery starting at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. with beer and wine for sale. Tickets are $20 online at Winter/Spring 2025 Maritime Performance Series | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website, and $25 at the door.

Friday. Jan. 24 – CATHY FINK & MARCY MARXER WITH CHAO TIAN FROM CHINA TO APPALACHIA – Grammy Award-winning American roots artists Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer join with Chinese classical hammered dulcimer player Chao Tian in a show that combines music from China to Appalachia and beyond. A friendship was born of a mutual love of musical exploration experienced in jam sessions that inspired a show speaking to the power of music to connect cultures. The group’s repertoire includes traditional Chinese, Appalachian music, and contemporary and traditional music from around the world.

Friday, Feb. 21 – ASH & ERIC L’ESPERANCE – Coming from the heart of New England, husband and wife duo Ash & Eric L’Esperance bring us songs that feel like a warm welcome at the end of the day. Their musings reflect the hope and pain we all experience, sung in voices as vulnerable and honest as their lyrics. Their warm harmonies and easy stage presence have earned them a dedicated following in the emerging American folk scene.

Friday, March 21 – DIANE DALY – Diane Daly is a vocalist of moody contrasts and evocative depth, exploring a world of music from the – strictest classical solos to avant-garde cabaret. Diane developed a style and delivery of jazz and blues that is all her own. The deep emotional connection Diane has with music is apparent from the opening notes, captivating her audience with a sound that emanates straight from the heart.

Friday, April 18 – JOSH GOFORTH – Josh grew up in Madison County, North Carolina surrounded by the music and stories of his ancestors. He is a highly accomplished storyteller and old-time, bluegrass, and swing musician playing close to 20 instruments. He has performed in all 50 states, throughout Europe, Asia, and Australia, gracing stages at the Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall and the Grand Ole Opry.

For more information on the Maritime Performance Series, please contact 410-326-2042, ext. 8080 or email [email protected].