One Flown to Trauma Center After Motor Vehicle Collision with Entrapment in Loveville

On Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at approximately 3:52 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of 27780 Point Lookout Road in Loveville, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

While crews responded to the scene, the incident was upgraded to a serious motor vehicle collision with reported entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene within minutes to confirm a two-vehicle collision with one trapped.

Firefighters from Leonardtown and Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Departments extricated the single trapped occupant in under 25 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported one patient to an area trauma center. All other patients denied injuries and were not transported.

All photos are courtesy of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.

