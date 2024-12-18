One Flown to Trauma Center After Motor Vehicle Collision with Entrapment in Loveville

December 18, 2024

On Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at approximately 3:52 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of 27780 Point Lookout Road in Loveville, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

While crews responded to the scene, the incident was upgraded to a serious motor vehicle collision with reported entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene within minutes to confirm a two-vehicle collision with one trapped.

Firefighters from Leonardtown and Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Departments extricated the single trapped occupant in under 25 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported one patient to an area trauma center. All other patients denied injuries and were not transported.

All photos are courtesy of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.




This entry was posted on December 18, 2024 at 2:26 am and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Accident Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.