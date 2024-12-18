Tennis and Pickleball Court Complex in Dunkirk District Park Now Open

The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation is excited to announce the opening of a new tennis and pickleball court complex at Dunkirk District Park. Construction began on the court complex in October 2023 and was recently completed.

The court complex features five tennis courts, eight pickleball courts, lighting, restrooms and additional parking. “With the completion of this court complex, we’re not just adding tennis and pickleball courts; we’re adding a place for connection, wellness, physical activity and a place for all in our community to enjoy,” said Bob Branham, director of Calvert County Parks & Recreation.

The three new dedicated tennis courts and four pickleball courts are open and ready for use on a first-come, first-served basis, if they have not been previously reserved. The new multiuse courts require additional curing time and will be available for use in January 2025.

For reservations email [email protected] or contact the Sports, Community & Well-Being Office at 410-535-1600, ext. 2227 or ext. 2229, Monday thru Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dunkirk District Park is located at 10750 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Dunkirk. For park hours and to view a park map, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/DunkirkDistrictPark.

