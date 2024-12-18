Rewards Offered, Police Seeking Information in Two Separate Murders of Teens in Prince George’s County

December 13th, 2024: Homicide Unit detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Friday in Suitland. The victim is 17-year-old James Fitzgerald of Suitland. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On December 13, 2024, at approximately 4:00 pm, officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 3400 block of Pearl Drive.

Officers located the victim on a sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Detectives are working to determine a motive and identify a suspect(s).

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0074302.



Homicide Unit detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday evening in the unincorporated section of Greenbelt. The victim is 18-year-old Rasheed Davis of Germantown, MD. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On December 15, 2024, at approximately 10:50 pm, officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road. Once on scene, they located the deceased victim and another adult male suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were both taken to a hospital where Davis was later pronounced dead. The surviving victim was admitted in critical condition.

Detectives are working to determine a motive and identify a suspect(s).

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0074759.