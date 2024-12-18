Stephanie Roper’s Murderer Requests Release; Prosecutors Object

Beatty and Jones raped Stephanie multiple times, tortured her, and murdered her, afterwards, they set her body on fire and dismembered her.

Prosecutors were back in court last week in response to a request filed by one of the men who kidnapped, raped, and murdered Stephanie Roper in 1982.

Jerry Lee Beatty, 59, petitioned the Court for release pursuant to the Juvenile Restoration Act, citing he was only 17 years old at the time of the offense, among other reasons.

Arguments from the defense and the State were presented in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court over a two-day period. Also present in court was Stephanie’s mother, Roberta Roper, who provided an impassioned victim impact statement after being denied that opportunity for over 40 years.

“Roberta Roper’s unwavering resilience in the face of profound tragedy is a testament to her strength,” said State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling. “Her powerful statement marked a victory she secured for all crime victims and a fulfillment of her relentless advocacy in Stephanie’s name.”

On April 3, 1982, Stephanie Ann Roper, a 22-year-old college senior, was abducted in Prince George’s County after her car broke down. Beatty and Jack Ronald Jones raped her and eventually took Stephanie across multiple county lines to an abandoned house in Oakville, Maryland.



After arriving in St. Mary’s County, Beatty and Jones raped Stephanie again, tortured her, and murdered her, before setting her body on fire and dismembering her.

Although the case was originally charged in St. Mary’s County in 1982, it was subsequently transferred to Anne Arundel County after prosecutors sought the death penalty.

The Juvenile Restoration Act, which was enacted in 2021, permits defendants who were juveniles at the time of their offense to petition for a reduced sentence after serving 20 years of incarceration.

St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling and Special Assistant State’s Attorney Gavin Patashnick represented the State on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

The Honorable Elizabeth S. Morris presided. A written opinion will be issued by the Court.

State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling thanks Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess and Cecil County State’s Attorney James Dellmyer for their support in this matter.



“Jack Ronald Jones and 17-year-old Jerry Lee Beatty, kidnapped Stephanie and took her to an abandoned shack in Oakville, St. Mary’s County. There she was tortured and raped repeatedly. One of the men called the other by his first name.

Afraid now that Stephanie knew his name, they decided to kill her. Stephanie made several attempts to escape and upon her last capture, her skull was fractured with a logging chain and she was shot to death.

In order to hinder identification, the murderers burned her body and severed her hands. They were captured after the younger man bragged about his part in the crime.

Both men were charged with kidnapping, rape, and felony murder. Jones was convicted in Baltimore County while Beatty pleaded guilty to the same charges in Anne Arundel County. Both courts imposed sentences of two concurrent life sentences, with parole eligibility after 24 years.” – Wikipedia