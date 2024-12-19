Lexington Park Man Charged with Assault and Property Destruction Following Altercation at Three Oaks Center

Jovan Maurice Justice, 41, of Lexington Park, was arrested on December 15, 2024, following an incident at a local facility. Justice, who resides at the Three Oaks Center on Lei Drive, is facing charges of second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property valued over $1,000, according to court documents.

The charges stem from events reported at approximately 1:44 PM on December 15. Deputy Zachary Jerew of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of property destruction in progress at the Three Oaks Center. Upon arrival, Justice was located walking near the facility. According to Deputy Jerew, Justice appeared “extremely agitated” and stated, “They ain’t gonna keep stealing from me.”

Justice alleged that another resident had stolen his credit card information. Despite his claims, he was unable to provide evidence of theft. He admitted to breaking a window at the facility during the confrontation.

Court documents say that Justice physically assaulted a fellow resident. Surveillance footage and witness statements indicate Justice threw the victim to the ground and struck them multiple times. The victim sustained visible injuries, including red marks and scratches on their back and elbows.

The broken window, valued at $1,200, was located in the facility’s office area. Staff reported that Justice was asked to leave the office before the incident. Witnesses said he kicked the window, causing it to shatter.

Justice was taken into custody and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

Jovan Maurice Justice, 41, of Lexington Park, has been charged with:

Second-degree assault

Malicious destruction

Justice appeared before Judge Karen Christy Holt Chesser for a bail review on December 16, 2024, and was ordered to be held without bond.