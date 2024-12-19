St. Mary’s Felon Arrested After Guns, Drugs, and Stolen Property Found During Traffic Stop in Mechanicsville

A Mechanicsville man is facing serious charges after a routine traffic stop by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office uncovered stolen property, loaded firearms, and drugs. Patrick Wayne Brooks, 37, of Mechanicsville, was arrested on December 12, 2024, following the incident and remains in custody without bond.

Deputy Timothy White initiated the stop after spotting a blue Dodge pickup truck traveling on Three Notch Road near Morganza Turner Road. The truck, equipped with a metal toolbox in its bed, matched the description of a vehicle involved in a prior theft case. The vehicle turned onto Laurel Grove Road and stopped in a driveway.

Upon approaching the truck, Deputy White observed Maryland license plates confirmed as stolen property belonging to St. Mary’s County Public Schools. Brooks, identified as the driver, was detained on the scene. When questioned about the plates, Brooks denied ownership of the truck, stating, “The truck is not mine.”

Deputy White, joined by Deputy Cucinetta, searched the truck. During the search, Brooks asked for his jacket to be retrieved from the passenger-side floorboard. He granted permission to the deputy, responding, “Yes,” when asked if they could enter the vehicle to retrieve it.

While retrieving the jacket, Deputy Cucinetta spotted the handle of a firearm partially visible in the passenger seat. Upon closer inspection, it was identified as a Ruger P85 9mm handgun. The firearm was loaded, with a cartridge in the chamber and additional rounds in the magazine.

When asked about the handgun, Brooks denied knowledge of its presence, stating, “No sir, I didn’t know it was there.” However, he admitted to using the firearm in the past, explaining, “I’ve used it for recreational shooting.”

In addition to the handgun, deputies discovered a loaded long rifle, a Model 330A, in the back seat of the truck.

Brooks was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, where correctional officers discovered two packages in his pants pocket: a white powdery substance wrapped in lottery paper and a brown powdery substance wrapped in tin foil. When questioned, Brooks identified the substances as cocaine, stating, “It’s cocaine.”

Brooks is facing multiple charges, including:

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of a Rifle/Shotgun by a Convicted Felon

Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm

Possession of a Loaded Handgun in a Vehicle

Illegal Possession of Ammunition

Theft Under $100

Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (not cannabis)

If convicted, Brooks could face significant prison time and substantial fines.

Brooks appeared for a bail review hearing on December 13, 2024, before Judge James Tanavage, who ordered that he remain held without bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 9, 2025, at the St. Mary’s County District Court.

Key Evidence Cited by Authorities

Stolen license plates linked to St. Mary’s County Public Schools.

A Ruger P85 9mm handgun and a Model 330A long rifle found in the vehicle.

Cocaine discovered on Brooks’ person during booking.

