Dairy Cattle and Poultry Farmers Urged to Practice Enhanced Biosecurity Due to Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza

The Maryland Department of Agriculture has released new guidance urging Maryland dairy cattle and poultry farmers to remain vigilant and practice enhanced biosecurity on their farms due to the continued circulation of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) detections in wild birds in the Atlantic Flyway.

First detected in poultry in early 2022, HPAI has also been confirmed in lactating dairy cattle causing increased risk of infection between cattle herds and poultry flocks. Consumers are reminded that pasteurized milk and properly prepared poultry products remain safe to consume.

Over the past 30 days, detections across the U.S. have increased with 90 confirmed flocks and 339 cases confirmed in dairy herds, however, there are currently no active cases in Maryland. Based on this uptake in cases, the Maryland Department of Agriculture is recommending, if possible, maintaining poultry indoors during this period of heightened risk.

Additionally, all producers should assess the risk to their poultry and make informed decisions about allowing outdoor access. The Department will assess risk again in early April 2025 to offer further recommendations.

“Maryland poultry farms and dairy farms should remain on high alert for HPAI infections in both poultry flocks and dairy cattle herds,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “Home to many mixed species farms, we are urging Maryland farmers to be mindful of comingling poultry with dairy cattle and to increase biosecurity measures on all farms with poultry or dairy cattle.”

Poultry flock and dairy herd farmers are urged to follow these minimum guidelines to maintain a sanitary, biosecure premise:

Restrict access to poultry and livestock by posting “Restricted Access” signage, securing the area with a gate, or both.

Take steps to ensure that contaminated materials on the ground are not transported into the poultry growing house or livestock area.

Provide the following items to anyone entering or leaving any area where poultry and cattle are kept: Footbaths and foot mats with disinfectant; Boot washing and disinfectant station; Footwear change or foot covers.

Cover and secure feed to prevent wild birds, rodents or other animals from accessing it.

Cover and properly contain carcasses, used litter, or other disease-containing organic materials to prevent wild birds, rodents or other animals from accessing them and to keep them from being blown around by wind.

Allow MDA to enter the premises during normal working hours to inspect your biosecurity and sanitation practices.

Report any unusual bird deaths or sudden increases in very sick birds or dairy cattle to the department’s Animal Health Program at 410-841-5810 or after-hours to 410-841-5971. Also contact the USDA at 866-536-7593.

Read up about HPAI and biosecurity measures on the Animal Health website.

USDA APHIS’ website for its Defend the Flock program and HPAI in Livestock as well as the University of Maryland Extension programs have many valuable resources available for poultry owners, including a variety of instructional videos, to help mitigate the risk of HPAI on their operation.

For more information on avian influenza, please visit the department’s website.