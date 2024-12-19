No Injuries Reported After Vehicle Strikes Bus in Chaptico

On Thursday, December 19, 2024, at approximately 9:00 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Hurry Road and Lacey Family Way in Chaptico, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a school bus.

911 callers reported the bus had 15 to 20 children on board with no injuries being reported, the operator of the vehicle was evaluated and signed care refusal forms on the scene.

No injuries and no patients transported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Mary’s County School Board responded, police are investigating the collision.

All photos courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department.

